Verusen Executive Leaders Named 2021 “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to build the intelligent, connected supply chain, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine has recognized Verusen's founder and CEO Paul Noble for the second year in a row, in addition to recognizing chief revenue officer, Jeff Wilson and vice president of customer, Daryl Lu, as members of this year's supply chain industry Pros to Know.



The publication’s Pros to Know awards recognize outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing, and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

Verusen’s Pros to Know

Founder and CEO Paul Noble has spent more than a dozen years in the industrial supply chain working with and selling to global manufacturers and asset-intensive supply chains. His passion to improve the availability of easy-to-use technologies for optimizing the supply chain for materials management led him to found the Company in 2016. Paul and his team have uniquely focused on providing customers with confidence in their data, which has been a challenge that global supply chains have struggled with for decades. Verusen is now recognized as a leading innovator in materials inventory and data management technology using AI to reduce working capital and support more agile, intelligent supply chains.

Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Wilson inspires Fortune 1000 global supply chain leaders to reevaluate their materials inventory management strategies. His 20+ years of experience and knowledge of Supply Chain Master Data have helped establish trust with customers enabling supply chain leaders to make significant strides toward innovation and digital transformation.

Vice President of Customer Daryl Lu works with some of the world’s largest global organizations featuring highly diverse supply chain networks. In his customer-facing role at Verusen, he has developed robust, strong relationships with critical decision-makers across these organizations and has challenged them to think creatively, outside the box by showing them the power of bringing AI to their supply chains.

“I want to thank Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this honor and for recognizing Jeff and Daryl along with the culture that we have built to become a leading innovator in materials inventory and data management technology using AI to support more agile and intelligent supply chains,” said Noble. “Our team is united and dedicated in our mission to change the way supply chains work and support businesses worldwide.”

“While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year’s Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated, and played a critical role in the survival and success of their companies amid a global pandemic,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts, and innovations to keep our nation’s supply chains afloat.”

Growing Company Recognition

Verusen recently secured its $8 Million Series A to fuel intelligent, connected supply chains and has achieved seven-fold sales growth in 2020, including its global expansion and scaled delivery of its purpose-built AI, machine learning (ML), and neural network technologies to create the self-learning supply chain for customers in more than 25 countries.

For Verusen, this latest honor adds to a growing list of accomplishments and accolades for its business operations, products, and corporate culture awarded over the recent years, including its recent recognition for the Powderkeg 2020 National Tech Culture Award , as one of the best company cultures in technology across the nation.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to view a full list of the 2021 Pros to Know winners.

About Verusen

Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across many ERP instances/systems while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce inventory costs and build trust in production uptime. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. The company is based in Atlanta at the ATDC. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

