Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended January 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- STATEN ISLAND, New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the three months ended January 31, 2021:

Net Sales. Net sales totaled $18,133,837 for the three months ended January 31, 2021, a decrease of $1,151,664, or 6%, from $19,285,501 for the three months ended January 31, 2020. The decrease in net sales was due to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused many of the Company’s green coffee customers who service the restaurant and food service industries to either remain closed or suspend their business operations during the period resulting in lost revenues from that segment of the Company’s customer base.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales for the three months ended January 31, 2021 was $13,654,169, or 75.3% of net sales, as compared to $16,170,747, or 83.8% of net sales, for the three months January 31, 2020. Cost of sales consists primarily of the cost of green coffee and packaging materials and realized and unrealized gains or losses on hedging activity. The decrease in cost of sales was due to the Company’s decreased sales partially offset by its favorable green coffee position and hedging.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the three months ended January 31, 2021 amounted to $4,479,668 or 24.7% of net sales, as compared to $3,114,754 or 16.2% of net sales, for the three months ended January 31, 2020. The increase in gross profits was attributable to increased margins on the Company’s roasted and branded products partially due to the movement of lower cost green coffee inventory built up in previous quarters

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses decreased by $361,767 to $3,313,286 for the three months ended January 31, 2021 from $3,675,053 for the three months ended January 31, 2020. Selling and administrative expenses decreased by $344,743 and officers’ salaries decreased by $17,024. The company’s efforts to control costs through the elimination of redundancy in its operations and the elimination of certain unnecessary variable costs were the primary reasons for this decrease. These efforts were partially offset by stock compensation expense of $189,000 and the increase in the Company’s freight costs as it increased and expanded its product distribution.

Net Income. The Company had net income of $677,312 or $0.12 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended January 31, 2021 compared to a net loss of $599,848, or $0.11 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended January 31, 2020. The increase in net income was due primarily to the reasons described above.

“We are pleased to begin the new fiscal year by reporting a big improvement in our operating results,” stated Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Coffee Holding Co. “With last quarter’s inventory write-downs from our Generations/Steep & Brew subsidiary behind us, we were able to earn net income of $677,312, or $0.12 a share, as our profit margins improved substantially compared to last quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,443,183 in the current quarter. With the price of green coffee at three year highs, we are no longer experiencing the downward pricing pressure of the previous three years which saw coffee prices languish below a $1 per pound for extended periods of time,” continued Mr. Gordon. “Those low commodity prices had a negative impact on the margins of our sales of green unroasted beans as well as forcing us to discount prices of our private label and branded products to remain competitive in a low priced national retail coffee environment.

“In addition, during the first quarter of 2021, we also reduced our operating expenses by approximately 10% as our past efforts to control costs had a positive impact on our operations during the quarter. We also were able to absorb the stock option compensation expense of $189,000 incurred during this quarter, and with only two quarters of expenses remaining, we are two thirds of the way home to eliminating this expense which resulted from our previous grant of stock options under our option plan,” said Mr. Gordon.

“Although sales decreased by approximately 6% compared to the first quarter of last year, we believe that as businesses continue to reopen, and the new customers we were able to attract over the last several months, we will begin to see a return of positive quarter over quarter revenue growth.

“Lastly, we have nearly completed our initial testing of our CBD infused single serve cups and are hopeful that we will be able to begin offering these for sale to our customers during the second calendar quarter of 2021,” concluded Mr. Gordon.

About Coffee Holding

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on the revenue growth and the Company’s outlook on the launch of CBD-infused coffee and functional beverages. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of any pandemics including the one caused by Covid-19, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.
Andrew Gordon
President & CEO
718-832-0800

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JANUARY 31, 2021 AND OCTOBER 31, 2020

    January 31, 2021     October 31, 2020  
    (Unaudited)        
- ASSETS -                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash   $ 2,728,781     $ 2,875,120  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $144,000 for 2021 and 2020     7,808,453       7,408,905  
Inventories     15,699,299       17,102,993  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     509,654       490,246  
Prepaid and refundable income taxes     60,191       145,305  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     26,806,378       28,022,569  
                 
Machinery and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,763,417 and $7,610,864 for 2021 and 2020, respectively     2,110,917       2,197,319  
Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $205,067 and $194,379 for 2021 and 2020, respectively     479,933       490,621  
Trademarks and tradenames     1,488,000       1,488,000  
Non-compete, net of accumulated amortization of $54,450 and $49,500 for 2021 and 2020, respectively     44,550       49,500  
Goodwill     2,488,785       2,488,785  
Equity method investments     558,807       561,405  
Deferred income tax asset     664,276       782,175  
Right of Use Asset     2,001,641       2,114,228  
Deposits and other assets     275,097       285,548  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 36,918,384     $ 38,480,150  
                 
- LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY -                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 3,745,026     $ 3,036,097  
Lease liability – current portion     360,119       484,163  
Note payable – current portion     3,829       5,075  
Due to broker     37,250       452,325  
Income taxes payable     120,782       5,371  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     4,267,006       3,983,031  
                 
Deferred income tax liabilities     945,332       882,582  
Line of credit     952,732       3,796,822  
Lease liability     1,780,306       1,780,306  
Note payable – long term     17,292       17,292  
Deferred compensation payable     266,097       276,548  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     8,228,765       10,736,581  
Commitments and Contingencies                
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, par value $.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued     -       -  
Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,633,930 shares issued for 2021 and 2020; 5,708,599 shares outstanding for 2021 and 2020     6,634       6,634  
Additional paid-in capital     18,119,492       17,929,724  
Retained earnings     13,893,180       13,215,868  
Less: Treasury stock, 925,331 common shares, at cost for 2021 and 2020     (4,633,560 )     (4,633,560 )
Total Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Stockholders’ Equity     27,385,746       26,518,666  
Noncontrolling interest     1,303,873       1,224,903  
TOTAL EQUITY     28,689,619       27,743,569  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 36,918,384     $ 38,480,150  

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited)

    2021     2020  
NET SALES   $ 18,133,837     $ 19,285,501  
                 
COST OF SALES (which includes purchases of approximately $0.7 million and $1.3 million in fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively, from a related party)     13,654,169       16,170,747  
                 
GROSS PROFIT     4,479,668       3,114,754  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Selling and administrative     3,160,060       3,504,803  
Officers’ salaries     153,226       170,250  
TOTAL     3,313,286       3,675,053  
                 
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS     1,166,382       (560,299 )
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):                
Interest income     410       744  
Loss from equity method investments     (2,598 )     (1,311 )
Interest expense     (26,669 )     (55,734 )
TOTAL     (28,857 )     (56,301 )
                 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY     1,137,525       (616,600 )
                 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     381,243       (65,416 )
                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY     756,282       (551,184 )
Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest in subsidiary     (78,970 )     (48,664 )
                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.   $ 677,312     $ (599,848 )
                 
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) earnings per share   $ .12     $ (.11 )
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic and diluted     5,708,599       5,569,349  

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited)

    2021     2020  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
                 
Net income (loss)   $ 756,282     $ (551,184 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     168,191       187,793  
Stock-based compensation     189,768       248,031  
Unrealized (gain) loss on commodities     (415,075 )     985,837  
Loss on equity method investments     2,598       1,311  
Amortization of right to use asset     112,587       106,961  
Change in lease liability     (124,044 )     (117,468 )
Deferred income taxes     180,649       (213,102 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (399,548 )     811,251  
Inventories     1,403,694       785,372  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (19,408 )     (26,258 )
Prepaid and refundable income taxes     85,114       138,033  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     708,929       (636,344 )
Income taxes payable     115,411       217  
Net cash provided by operating activities     2,765,148       1,720,450  
                 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchases of machinery and equipment     (66,151 )     (71,974 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (66,151 )     (71,974 )
                 
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Advances under bank line of credit     910       600,100  
Principal payments on note payable     (1,246 )        
Principal payments under bank line of credit     (2,845,000 )     (1,900,000 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (2,845,336 )     (1,299,900 )
                 
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH     (146,339 )     348,576  
                 
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     2,875,120       2,402,556  
                 
CASH, END OF PERIOD   $ 2,728,781     $ 2,751,132  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

To supplement Coffee Holding’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Coffee Holding uses a non-GAAP measure, Earnings Before Interest, Income taxes (benefits), Depreciation and Amortization adjusted for stock compensation expense (adjusted EBITDA). This non-GAAP measure is provided to enhance overall understanding of Coffee Holding’s current financial performance. Reconciliation of the nearest GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA follows:

Net income (GAAP measure)   $ 677,312  
Add back:
Interest expense		     26,669  
Income tax     381,243  
Depreciation and amortization     168,191  
Stock compensation     189,768  
Total adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,443,183  


