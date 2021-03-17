Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Special Dividend to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”) (the “Corporation”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a Special Dividend of $2.00 per share to its shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. This special dividend will be paid to shareholders on May 14, 2021.

According to Arden L. Cramer, President of the Corporation, the special dividend represents recognition of continued strong performance, which allows the Corporation to reward its loyal shareholders beyond normal quarterly dividends.

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB: “LOGN.OB”), an Indiana corporation, is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial Bank located in Logansport, Indiana.

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone Number: 572-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


