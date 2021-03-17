Artificial Intelligence Market to Surge at 33.2% CAGR till 2027; Growing Application Areas for Cloud Computing Solutions to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Artificial Intelligence Market are SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Qlik Technologies Inc. (Pennsylvania, USA), MicroStrategy, Inc. (Virginia, USA), IPsoft Inc. (New York, USA), Baidu Inc. (Beijing, China), Alphabet (Google Inc.) (California, USA), Verint Systems Inc. (Next IT Corp) (New York, USA), NVIDIA Corporation (California, USA), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, USA), IBM Corporation (New York, USA), Apple Inc. (California, USA) and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI Market size is projected to reach USD 266.92 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period. Emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is generating several growth opportunities for the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Smart technologies are being extensively utilized around the globe to battle the unprecedented health crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic. In France, the start-up Clevy.io has introduced a chatbot to make it easy for people to discover official French government and World Health Organization (WHO) communications about COVID. In the UK, an agri-tech start-up called Mantle Labs is offering its AI-powered crop monitoring solution to retailers for free to ensure stable supply chains across the UK. Another example is the Canadian start-up BlueDot which has deployed its AI capabilities to detect disease outbreaks and was one of the first to raise the alarm when the virus broke out in Wuhan. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic is widening and deepening the applications of AI-based technologies around the world.

The report states that the value of the global market stood at USD 27.23 billion in 2019 and offers the following:

Exhaustive analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market;

Microscopic examination of the different market segments;

Detailed evaluation of the key market players, their performance, and main strategies; and

Projections about the upcoming regional opportunities and investment pockets for the market

Market Driver

Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence Start-Ups to Augment Market Potential

Promising business opportunities spawned by the advent of AI in the world of technology has led to a proliferation of start-ups worldwide specializing in AI tools and solutions for diverse application areas. For example, the US-based company LivePerson has become a pioneer in understanding customer needs through AI-powered messaging, ensuring a wholesome experience to users. Wint, to take another example, is a company that provides artificial intelligence-based solutions for water treatment applications. In India, AI-based start-ups are speedily gaining traction. For instance, Niramai Health Analytix is a novel start-up based in Bangalore, which has developed innovative software to detect breast cancer. Broadening horizons of these and many more upcoming companies is feeding the artificial intelligence market growth.





Regional Insights

Growing Adoption of Smart Technologies to Expand Market Size in Asia Pacific

Economies in Asia Pacific are displaying steady growth on account of a considerable rise in the adoption of smart technologies such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT), especially in the industrial sector. China and India have been making massive investments in advanced technologies in a bid to digitize their economies, thus aiding the AI market growth in the region.

North America, with a market size of USD 11.40 billion in 2019, is expected to dominate the artificial intelligence market share during the forecast period. Companies the United States and Canada have been developing AI-powered solutions and devices to optimize business processes and increase productivity. In Europe, governments are steadily deploying 5G infrastructure across the continent, which is set to raise the global market value.

Competitive Landscape

Top Players to Focus on Expanding AI to Deliver Enhanced Services

The field of artificial intelligence is a highly specialized one and technological behemoths such as Google and IBM are investing heavily in R&D to come up with novel solutions to improve worldwide connectivity. These companies are constantly initiating projects to deliver enhanced services to backward areas, thus enabling freer access to information globally.





Industry Developments:

July 2020: Google’s Project Loon announced that it will be providing stable internet connectivity to subscribers on Telkom Kenya’s network through 35 tennis court-sized balloons. Using its Machine Learning capabilities, Loon will operate and deliver internet services to over 35,000 Kenyans through this project.

Google’s Project Loon announced that it will be providing stable internet connectivity to subscribers on Telkom Kenya’s network through 35 tennis court-sized balloons. Using its Machine Learning capabilities, Loon will operate and deliver internet services to over 35,000 Kenyans through this project. June 2020: Microsoft’s AI for Health Program sanctioned a grant to the Mount Sinai Health System to develop AI-powered digital tools to enhance care for COVID-19 patients. The system involves leading researchers across Mount Sinai and the grant will allow them to support data science centers working in COVID-19 research.

List of Key Players Covered in the Artificial Intelligence Market Report:

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Qlik Technologies Inc. (Pennsylvania, USA)

MicroStrategy, Inc. (Virginia, USA)

IPsoft Inc. (New York, USA)

Baidu Inc. (Beijing, China)

Alphabet (Google Inc.) (California, USA)

Verint Systems Inc. (Next IT Corp) (New York, USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (California, USA)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, USA)

IBM Corporation (New York, USA)

Apple Inc. (California, USA)

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Hardware Software Services By Technology (Value) Computer Vision Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Others By Deployment (Value) On-premises Cloud By Industry (Value) Healthcare Retail IT & Telecom BFSI Automotive Advertising & Media Manufacturing Others (Education, Government, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Artificial Intelligence Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Hardware Software Services By Technology (Value) Computer Vision Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Others By Deployment (Value) On-premises Cloud By Industry (Value)



TOC Continued…!

