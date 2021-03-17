Serco Awarded Contract to Deliver Base Services for Department of National Defence Canada worth up to $1.5 Billion

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract to provide critical site support services at the 5 Wing Canadian Forces Base (CFB) in Happy Valley - Goose Bay, Newfoundland & Labrador. This 10-year contract is valued at CA$694 million, and up to CA$1.5 billion over 20 years if two five-year extension options are exercised.

Under the contract, Serco will continue to perform the majority of the non-military operation and maintenance functions at this base, located in Central Labrador. The services include: Aviation Services, including Air Traffic Control and Navaids; Logistics Services, including, Warehouse Operations, Snow and Ice Removal, Environmental Protection, Hazardous Waste Management and Material Control; and Facilities Management Services, including Engineering, Telecomm/IT, Electrical and Airfield Distribution Systems, Water Treatment, Central Heating Plant Operations, Grounds Maintenance, Security, Food Services and Janitorial Services.

“Serco is delighted to have been awarded the new contract for 5 Wing Goose Bay Site Support Services. We’ve been serving Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces at 5 Wing for over 20 years and it is a great source of pride for the Company. We are proud of the role we have played and will continue to play as one of DND’s proven partners – supporting end-to-end service delivery and operational readiness. Equally so, we are proud of the role Serco has played in the community of Happy Valley-Goose Bay – where many of Serco’s employees were born and raised. And we look forward with great enthusiasm to building upon that relationship,” says Tom Wheeler, Serco Canada’s Site Manager at 5 Wing.

Serco has been providing site services at 5 Wing Goose Bay since 1998 and is one of the largest private sector employers in the area. The base consists of 115 buildings across 200,000 square meters, extensive civil infrastructure, and two runways along with a large-scale training complex to support the base’s mission objective. CFB 5 Wing’s primary military mission is to support North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) operations. Its secondary mission is to provide military training to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the Allies, and NORAD. Executing on this contract requires all functions and areas of the base to be operating 24/7 and able to respond at a moment’s notice on many different operational tasks.

Serco supports a wide range of community activities as part of the rich social fabric that is the community of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. With a particular interest in Indigenous skills development and training, this new contract will allow Serco to remain focused on developing the local Indigenous talent pool through apprenticeships and work experience programs. As one of Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers for 5 years running, and an ACADA award winner for Gender and Diversity Excellence, Serco understands the importance of supporting the communities in which it operates.

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services, and has approximately 8,500 employees and annual revenue of $1.4 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world.

Established in 1929, Serco Canada employs 1,245 people nationwide, including many Indigenous Canadians, and has business activities valued at approximately $150 million. It operates in many locations throughout Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. Serco Canada Services delivers military base services, logistics support, air traffic control, NAVAIDS O&M, and facilities management solutions to defence and national security customers. Serco Canada Marine provides complex ship and submarine design, naval architecture, marine engineering, and complex project management.

Alan Hill Serco Inc 703-263-6500 alan.hill@serco-na.com