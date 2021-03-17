At 12% CAGR, Global Smart Glass Market Size Will be USD 7 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Smart Glass Market in 2019 was approximately USD 3 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% and is anticipated to reach around USD 7 Billion by 2026. Top market manufacturers are Smart Glass International Ltd, View Inc, AGC Ltd, Glass Apps, Gentex Corp, PPG Industries and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Smart Glass Market By Technology (Electrochromic, Thermochromic, SPD, and PDLC) and By Application (Transportation, Electronics, Architecture, Solar Power Generation and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

“According to the research report, the global Smart Glass Market was estimated at USD 3 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7 Billion by 2026. The global Smart Glass Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2020 to 2026”.

Smart glass is a glass whose properties of light transmission get changed or adapted with the application of heat, light, or voltage. These smart glasses change their physical property of transparency to translucency and vice versa, switching from the allowance of passing the light to block some or complete light, and vice versa. Smart glass technology is based on the concept of clean technology but can be problematic as it is largely exposed to UV rays.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Smart Glass Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Smart Glass Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Smart Glass Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Smart Glass Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

At present, these smart glasses are in great demand as they can be controlled manually or through automation for energy control and ideal comfort. They also provide a longer shelf life and don’t get degraded easily through their long exposure to light. Furthermore, there has been a constant decline in the prices of these smart glasses with the growth in their usage. But the main reason that can hinder the growth of this market is the high cost of these smart glasses. Smart glasses cost two to four times more as compared with conventional windows which restrict its adoption on a large scale and get limited to the high-end and luxury market. Still, being introduced to the market almost a decade back, the smart glasses market is witnessing an unprecedented boom in recent times as the manufacturers are manufacturing the smart glasses on a larger volume through the funds secured from the investors. With the growth in the production of smart glasses, the cost of these smart glasses is expected to reduce in the coming forecasted period.

The key players in Smart Glass Market are as follows:

Smart Glass International Ltd

View Inc

AGC Ltd

Glass Apps

Gentex Corp

PPG Industries

Pleotint LLC

Research Frontiers Inc

SPD Control System Corporation

SAGE Electrochromics

Raven Brick LLC

Hitachi Chemicals Co Ltd

Scienstry Inc

SAGE Electrochromics

As per the technology segmentation, SPD (Suspended Particle Devices) technology is expected to dominate the market as these glasses have the capacity to save more than 25% of the current electrical usage. Energy consumption in commercial and residential buildings is reduced by controlling solar radiation through windows, which significantly reduces HVAC(Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) energy use. By lowering the usage of electric powers, there is an increase in energy savings as it utilizes maximum daylight. As per the application analysis, the segment of transportation is expected to dominate the market as these smart glasses are widely used for manufacturing doors, sunroofs, mirrors, and windshields of vehicles. Due to the demand for reducing the growth of heat inside the vehicle and limiting the viewing degree, there has been a tremendous demand for smart glasses.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Smart Glass sector. Key strategic developments in the Smart Glass market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Smart Glass market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Smart glass is the glass that is equipped with electrochromic, photochromic, and thermochromic materials which help to regulate the amount of light passing through it as they change its physical property of transparency to translucency and vice versa. These glasses are considered to manufactured using clean technology due to which is considered to be safe for the environment. These smart glasses are in great demand they have a longer shelf life but due to their high pricing, the production of these smart glasses gets hindered. Due to its technological advancements, it is largely used in the automobile sector in manufacturing auto parts like sunroofs, windshields, and windows. These smart glasses are expected to grow largely in the region of North America owing to the government policies for green buildings and energy harvesting.

The Smart Glass market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Smart Glass industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Smart Glass industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Smart Glass industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The Smart Glass market is segmented based on Type and Application. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into Electrochromic, Thermochromic, SPD, and PDLC. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into Transportation, Electronics, Architecture, Solar Power Generation, and Others.

As per the regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market due to the favorable regulations and mandates provided by the U.S government in the adoption of such clean technology which has helped to add overall energy savings and has reduced the maintenance costs. Also, the growing automotive and real estate industry has added up in the growth rate of these smart glass industries as manufacturers prefer tinted and switchable products over conventional glasses.

Global Smart Glass Market By Technology (Electrochromic, Thermochromic, SPD, and PDLC) and By Application (Transportation, Electronics, Architecture, Solar Power Generation and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026

This report segments the Smart Glass market as follows:

Global Smart Glass Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Electrochromic

Thermochromic

SPD

PDLC

Global Smart Glass Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Transportation

Electronics

Architecture

Solar Power Generation

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the Smart Glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12%.

Through the primary research by our respondents, it was established that the Smart Glass market was valued at around USD 3 Billion in 2019.

On the basis of technology segmentation, the “SPD(Suspended Particle Devices)” category is expected to share the maximum share.

On the basis of application segmentation, the “transportation” category is expected to share the maximum share.

