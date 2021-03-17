GAMMA Aerospace Board of Directors Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Thomas C. Hutton to Head Aerospace Leadership Team, Position Company for Growth and Transformation

MANSFIELD, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of GAMMA Aerospace , LLC announced today the appointment of Thomas C. Hutton as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, GAMMA Aerospace is a specialized, end-to-end provider of engineered airframe and flight components for leading original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers in the aerospace and defense industries.



The Company’s centers of operational excellence in the U.S. and Mexico manufacture a diverse offering of products and services that solve the most complex customer challenges. GAMMA Aerospace utilizes a unique combination of advanced, in-house special processes that encompass machining, forming, assembly, and wet chemical special processing in multiple locations throughout its network. Recent significant investments of wet chemical special processing make GAMMA Aerospace a total solutions provider.

Mr. Hutton joins GAMMA Aerospace after having served as Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace , a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers. Prior to his tenure at Cadence, he was CEO of PAS Technologies, a provider of cost-effective original equipment manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) products, services and solutions for the commercial and military aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbine and oil and gas markets. His visionary leadership at PAS culminated in the acquisition of the company by StandardAero in 2017. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hutton served United Technologies Corporation (now Raytheon Technologies ) for more than 25 years in a number of executive positions, including leading Pratt & Whitney ’s global, multi-billion-dollar commercial MRO business.

“Serving the aerospace industry throughout my career has been a true passion, and today, I am delighted to join GAMMA Aerospace and lead an exceptionally dynamic organization with a proud legacy of excellence and integrity in product and service offerings for some of the world’s most prestigious aircraft companies. I look forward to motivating the teams at GAMMA to embrace values and achieve objectives that align with the strategies of our customers and exceed their expectations,” said Mr. Hutton. “Working together, we will identify new areas for growth and deliver even greater value with breakthrough advancements in quality, productivity and operational efficiencies.”

As a provider of a broad range of machining, forming and assembly services for global aerospace companies, GAMMA Aerospace integrates leading-edge capabilities that eliminate non-value-added process time—allowing for better control in providing best-in-class value, quality and on-time delivery to its customers. In machining, the Company provides complex geometries and compound contours common on structural aerospace components. GAMMA has earned a reputation in formation services for providing complex contour and other challenging scenarios. In assembly, the Company designs the process, tools, and numeric control programs while maintaining focus on coordination of multiple details for ease of assembly and stringent control of tolerances. Equally important, GAMMA deploys a world-class quality system, using the latest developments in inspection and measurement, along with continuous improvement tools.

According to the GAMMA Aerospace Board of Directors, Tom Hutton has a transformative leadership style that is well known and respected across the aerospace industry. Throughout his successful career of more than 35 years, his relentless focus on continuous improvement, operational excellence, flawless execution and stakeholder success have had significant impact on building differentiated manufacturing platforms and earning the respect of a broad base of customers around the world. The Board extends Mr. Hutton an enthusiastic welcome to GAMMA Aerospace and looks forward to supporting his efforts as he works to develop key growth initiatives, leading expert teams to even higher levels of innovation, precision manufacturing and integrated solutions for the marketplace.



About GAMMA Aerospace

GAMMA Aerospace , LLC is a specialized, end-to-end provider of engineered airframe and flight components for leading original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers in the aerospace and defense industries. Founded in 1971, the Company solves the most complex customer challenges, integrating leading-edge capabilities that eliminate non-value-added process time—allowing for better control in providing best-in-class value, quality and on-time delivery to its customers. The GAMMA centers of operational excellence in Mansfield, Texas; Gardena and Los Angeles, California; and Mexicali, Mexico manufacture a diverse offering of components utilizing advanced, in-house special processes that encompass machining, forming, assembly and wet chemical special processing. Recent significant investments of wet chemical special processing make GAMMA Aerospace a total solutions provider.

