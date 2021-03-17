Imperva® Hires Akamai Vet Micheal McCollough as Global Vice President of Strategic Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc. (@Imperva), the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, welcomes Micheal McCollough as Global Vice President of Strategic Growth. In this role, he will be responsible for scaling the channel business, further developing and growing the Imperva Partner Ecosystem, and creating new partnerships.



“Micheal is an exceptional leader who will accelerate our transformation to a channel-first company while delivering innovative solutions to our Partners to help address the challenges around securing the edge, applications and data,” says Paul Loftus, Chief Revenue Officer, Imperva. “His knowledge and global experience building programs that scale along with his service provider experience will enable all routes to market.”

McCollough was previously at Akamai, where he was Global Vice President, Channels & Alliances. He led Indirect Sales and the Partner Program, and built the enablement framework and marketing strategy for their Partner ecosystem. Prior, he spent two years in APJ leading their Strategic Alliances and Channel Organization.

“Partners are the lifeblood of any channel-first strategy, and I’ve been impressed with the commitment Imperva is making to be easy to work with, predictable and transparent,” says Micheal McCollough, Global Vice President, Strategic Growth, Imperva. “I look forward to working closely with the partner community globally and helping them grow their business with the robust security solutions that Imperva delivers.”

McCollough brings more than two decades of experience to Imperva and has worked in four continents covering various markets. As the Managing Director of Dell Managed Services for APJ based in Singapore, he was responsible for growth and service delivery for the region. Prior to relocating to Asia, he was the Managing Director for Dell Managed Services EMEA based in Paris, with responsibility for the growth, profitability and customer satisfaction of Dell’s Strategic Outsourcing customers. Prior, he held senior leadership roles with Schlumberger as West Africa Regional Director and Managing Director based in Douala, Cameroon.

He has a Global Executive M.B.A. from Duke University, and a Psychology and Sociology degree from The University of Houston. McCollough serves as a Member on the Minority Alumni Advisory Board of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. He is also part of a leadership forum of 50 Global Channel Executives whose responsibility is to define global strategy and solutions impacting the Channel.

About Imperva

Imperva is the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it. Customers around the world trust Imperva to protect their applications, data and websites from cyber attacks. With an integrated approach combining edge, application security and data security, Imperva protects companies through all stages of their digital journey. Imperva Research Labs and our global intelligence community enable Imperva to stay ahead of the threat landscape and seamlessly integrate the latest security, privacy and compliance expertise into our solutions.

Press Contact Diana Wong diana.wong@imperva.com