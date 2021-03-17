Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Applauds Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies for Approving Federal Marijuana Legalization

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® applauds Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies for approving a bill to federally legalize marijuana.



“At HempMeds Mexico, we have watched both regulations and public sentiment shift in favor of cannabis legalization over the years and see this recent legislation as one step closer to federal cannabis legalization in Mexico,” said HempMeds® CEO Raúl Elizalde. “With that said, we hope that legislators will analyze the over-regulation of hemp products in the next stages of the legislative process and focus on non-psychoactive cannabis derivatives without recreational or medical purposes, like cosmetics, food, and others.”

Elizalde is a well-known medical cannabis advocate in Mexico and helped legalize medical cannabis in the country. His advocacy began several years ago with his fight to gain access to CBD hemp oil for his daughter Grace.

Recently, Elizalde has been featured in multiple top-tier media outlets such as NBC News, Yahoo, Border Report, Univision and MSN, regarding his thoughts on legalization.

As a cannabis industry veteran of over a decade, Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus is a well-known thought leader in global cannabis advocacy. He has worked to legalize CBD in several Latin American countries and helped the Company receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay.

In a March 8, 2021, Reuters article about Mexico’s recent progress toward legalization, Dr. Titus commented: “Much of Mexico’s cannabis has been black market and the resulting war on drugs has proven to be a huge failure. The right solution: legalize, tax and regulate this market.” Several additional top-tier media outlets shared Dr. Titus’ commentary, including U.S. News & World Report, The Globe and Mail, NASDAQ, National Post, and more.

To learn more about HempMeds®, please visit the Company online at www.hempmedspx.com.

About HempMeds®

Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.



About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Supervisor

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com