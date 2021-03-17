Multiple GlobalTranz Team Members Receive Recognition as Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know.”

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognized the GlobalTranz Customer Solutions team, Chief Technology Officer Russ Felker and Director of Customer Solutions Karen Tyndall, as 2021 Pros to Know.



The annual Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know awards acknowledge outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is a leading news outlet for industry professionals and the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management and professional development. This is the third consecutive year that multiple GlobalTranz leaders have been recognized for the awards.

GlobalTranz excels at providing technology-powered solutions with a consultative approach for customers. Under the leadership of 2021 Pros to Know recipient and Chief Technology Officer Russ Felker, this year GlobalTranz developed innovative technology that delivered real-time data insights and improved efficiencies for shippers and customers as they navigated fluctuating conditions due to the pandemic. By developing a next generation mobile application and enhancing GlobalTranz’s use of Robotic Processing Automation, Russ drove GlobalTranz’s efforts to provide forward-looking innovations and creative solutions, which in turn supported customers through a changing market and an early start to peak season.

On the Customer Solutions side of GlobalTranz, 2021 Pros to Know recipient and Director of Customer Solutions Karen Tyndall worked to provide shippers with consultative supply chain solutions to reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and create strategic advantages. With nearly 15 years of logistics, transportation, and supply chain experience, Karen has extensive knowledge in delivering transformative supply chain solutions, including Managed Transportation, Final Mile, and TMS technology. Over the past year, her skills stood out as she helped customers navigate new challenges like capacity constraints and shifting consumer expectations in the changing market.

In addition to recognition for Russ Felker and Karen Tyndall, Supply & Demand Chain Executive honored GlobalTranz’s Customer Solutions Team as Pros to Know. Led by 2020 Pros to Know honoree David Commiskey, the team employed a consultative approach and GlobalTranz’s innovative solutions to help customers adapt to increased e-commerce volumes and pivot to enhanced delivery services, such as final mile and white glove delivery, to compete in the market. The team worked closely with customers to garner their feedback and provide solutions to each company’s unique needs.

“Our customers value the decades of expertise and industry knowledge that our leaders bring to the table, coupled with our innovative technology offerings,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “We’re proud to have top talent on our Customer Solutions team who strive to deliver leading results for customers, and we’re thrilled that Russ and Karen’s outstanding leadership led them to be recognized as Pros to Know.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

