Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Receives Purchase Order for Nano Reactor System in North America

/EIN News/ -- Chatsworth, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that Desmet Ballestra Group, CVAT’s strategic partner since 2010, has completed a sale agreement for CVAT’s Nano Reactor® system at a vegetable oil refinery in North America. The Company anticipates receiving revenue of approximately $110,000 for this purchase order.



Technology Overview:

CVAT’s Nano Reactor® system is designed to refine various edible oils such as vegetable oil, soy oil, canola oil, palm oil and even tallow. CVAT’s process and system offers enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible oil refining process.

“Our strategic partnership with Desmet Ballestra over the last decade has been instrumental in delivering our technology and systems around the world,” said COO/CFO Neil Voloshin. “We look forward to continuing our relationship and work with Desmet as we anticipate accelerated global system sales in the coming months.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals

Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain). http://www.desmetballestra.com/

Forward Looking Statement

