Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green hydrogen economy, announces that the company will present its global strategy for green hydrogen and fuel cell adoption to institutional investors at this week’s investor conferences.

33rd Annual Roth Conference 2021
Presenter: Andy Marsh, CEO
Date: March 17, 2021
Time: 3:00 pm ET
Registration link: https://roth.meetmax.com/sched/event_70981/conference_home.html

Evercore ISI CEO Energy Summit
Presenter: Sanjay Shrestha, CSO
Date: March 17, 2021
Time: 3:20 pm ET
Registration link: contact Lindsay Arner at Lindsay.Arner@evercoreisi.com

Santander Climate Dialogue with Andy Marsh
Presenter: Andy Marsh, CEO
Date: March 18, 2021
Time: 11:00 am ET

About Plug Power
Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Plug Power Investor Relations Contact
Roberto Friedlander
investorrelations@plugpower.com

Plug Power Media Contact
Teal Hoyos
media@plugpower.com

