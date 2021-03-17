Direct Travel Launches Redesigned Mobile App for Travelers Returning to the Road

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boasting a sharp new user interface and a bevy of enhanced safety and security features, the latest version of Direct Travel, Inc. ’s mobile app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices. The updated app from one of the industry’s leading travel management companies represents the most significant overhaul of the Direct2U mobile platform to date.

“The recently launched version of Direct2U goes beyond its modernized new appearance and the streamlined accessibility it provides users,” said Darryl Hoover, Direct Travel’s Chief Technology Officer. “With this latest update, our team truly set out to redefine the mobile experience in a way that is meaningful to travelers and useful to our clients as they face the challenges associated with rebuilding and resuming their corporate travel programs.”

The redesigned app comes at a crucial juncture, with significant progress on the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the gradual easing of travel restrictions signaling a new era for corporate travel ahead.

“Travelers need to feel safe in order to travel confidently in this new environment,” said John Coffman, Direct Travel’s Chief Financial Officer. “Direct Travel has always been an organization focused on providing personalized service to meet the needs of every client, and our revamped Direct2U app makes it even easier for travelers to get critical information, when and where they need it.”

Most notable among the new features of the app is integration with Sherpa intelligence. Sherpa pulls data from more than 2,000 sources, displaying the destination and transit requirements directly in the mobile app and ensuring users have access to relevant COVID-19 content throughout every touchpoint of their trip.

The addition of Sherpa rounds out other enhanced safety and security elements of the app, including travel alerts, trip notifications, secure in-app messaging, and the ability of travelers to report their location in the event of an emergency.

These robust safety features are accessible and intuitive for users thanks to the new look and feel of the app. Dark mode is now supported, allowing for reduced power consumption and adaptability in low-light situations.

Users can also sign in with Apple ID on iOS or sign in with biometrics on Android devices. The updated version of the app is now available for download in the App Store and Google Play .



About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies, and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 75 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com .

Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information about Creative Group, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com .

