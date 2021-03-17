Amplitude Ranks #22 on G2’s List of Best Software Products for 2021

Company’s broad G2 footprint, including #1 placement in the Product Analytics category, confirms Amplitude is the system organizations use to optimize their digital business

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude , the operating system for digital business, today announced that it has been named to G2’s list of Best Software Products of 2021 , where it is reported as the #22 customer favorite among all software products, and is also ranked as a leader across eight G2 categories. These rankings reveal an organizational shift in the way marketing and product teams are collaborating to build a new class of digital products that are leading the era of digital business disruption.



These awards, based on feedback from thousands of users of G2, the world’s largest software marketplace and review site, recognize the top choices used by teams ranging from marketers to product managers.



G2 users rated Amplitude highly in a wide range of categories:

Best Software Products: #22

Product Analytics: #1

Mobile App Analytics: #2

Digital Analytics: #4

Best Products for Marketers: #34

Highest Satisfaction Products: #45

“The most disruptive companies in the world are using Amplitude to power their digital business. Our system is built from the ground up to deeply understand customer behavior in the digital product, which helps organizations understand which digital product decisions directly correlate to revenue for the business,” said Spenser Skates, co-Founder and CEO of Amplitude. “We’re honored to be recognized by thousands of customers around the world and view this recognition as validation of our mission: to fundamentally change the way digital business is built and measured.”



According to a recent report by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, sponsored by Amplitude, 92 percent of global executives agree that “now is a unique opportunity to capitalize on digital acceleration.” Digitally disruptive organizations like the modern online banking company, Current, use Amplitude’s operating system for digital business across both marketing and product teams to develop a shared understanding of customer behavior. With Amplitude, siloed teams inside an organization have access to a unified data set in real time, allowing them to see, predict, and adapt -- and ultimately innovate their digital business to delight customers accordingly.



What customers are saying on G2:

“Amplitude has changed the way we do business: It has given us the possibility to review every move of our customers with ease. Our entire team is constantly reviewing reports and making product-led management decisions thanks to Amplitude. It is really incredible how much these insights help in our day-to-day business. I probably log in to Amplitude 3-10 times a day and really enjoy checking and tracking all the data.” - CEO/Co-Founder





“It has extensive features that allow us to work accurately, we evaluate the retention of the product, it provides us with advanced segmentation, it's incredible how in the reports it is possible to see completely the routes of users with detailed graphics. The funnel analysis, together with the segmentation as well as the correlation and participation matrix, makes us be much more precise in what we do, not leave out any detail and always focus on the objectivity of what our clients really want.” - Marketing Manager





“Adoption within a specific department is almost automatic because of the ease of use and report set up. The built in explanations lead to the actual use of more functions and seem to invite exploration of features leading to more robust results. We are also easily able to share views so that results are seen and understood by other teams. This leads to adoption across departments. When the whole team works from the same central data views, there are no more quandaries from conflicting sources of truth” - Director



About Amplitude

Amplitude is the operating system for digital business. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore, Amplitude helps organizations deeply understand their digital customer behavior, predict the actions that correlate to business outcomes, and quickly adapt the customer experience to maximize revenue. More than 40,000 digital applications at companies like Microsoft, Ford, CapitalOne, NBC, Hubspot, and PayPal use Amplitude to answer strategic questions about how digital customers use their digital products, and where to place their digital bets to maximize revenue.