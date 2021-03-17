EnviroKlenz Launches New Air Purifier for Dental Industry – The EnviroKlenz® Source Capture System

New healthcare-oriented air purifier has a unique hose design to remove 99.9% of viruses – including COVID-19 – and bacteria near patients’ mouths, keeping dentists and other patients protected

/EIN News/ -- BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroKlenz, a Timilon Corporation-branch leading in indoor air quality and technology, announces a new product created for the dental industry – the EnviroKlenz® Source Capture System. The Source Capture System is a standalone air purifier with a suction hose that directly captures airborne pathogens and droplets that may escape from the patient’s mouth during dental procedures. The system uses EnviroKlenz’s patented earth mineral technology, originally designed for chemical warfare decontamination, in a “directed point of source” system for critical applications.



Using three filtration methods, including the patented EnviroKlenz Air Cartridge, HEPA filter and UVC bulbs, and the adjustable hose, users can manipulate the Source Capture System to draw air from the source point. In the midst of a pandemic, this is an essential tool to keep dental staff safe while patients are unable to wear masks. The Source Capture System also provides additional COVID-19 safeguards for other patients. When not in use with a patient, the air purifier can then be used as a complete room air purifier.

“With the EnviroKlenz® Source Capture System, our priority is ensuring healthcare personnel feel comfortable and safe in their work environments,” said George Negron, vice president of operations at Timilon Corporation. “By offering dentists specialty equipment to help keep them safe, we hope to provide peace of mind to staff and patients alike, helping them feel safer conducting routine dental health check-ups.”

The Source Capture System uses the same filtration technology as other EnviroKlenz Air System models, which is effective in reducing 99.9% of viruses, mold and fungus without releasing anything back into the environment, according to recent testing. The “adsorptive neutralization” process of the EnviroKlenz® Air Cartridge is proven to be effective against toxic odors and chemicals. The medical-grade HEPA filter captures harmful particulates, microorganisms and more, filtering at a 99.97% efficiency rate. The system also includes UV-C lamps that continuously radiate on the collection-side of the HEPA filter, ensuring a high efficiency of killing collected organisms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, dentists have been implementing measures to keep patients and staff safe. Staff members wear masks but the minute a patient is in the chair, hygienists are immediately put at risk. With the EnviroKlenz Source Capture System, dentists can ensure their staff’s safety by adjusting the hose toward the patient’s mouth. With both patients and staff better protected against COVID-19, people will feel more confident and be able to prioritize their dental health, something they may have been reluctant to do without this technology.

The technology is already being rolled out to dental offices.

For more information on EnviroKlenz visit www.enviroklenz.com. For more information on the EnviroKlenz® Source Capture System, visit https://enviroklenzairpurifiers.com/product/enviroklenz-source-capture-system/.

EnviroKlenz®

EnviroKlenz is a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, including EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented earth mineral technology was developed over two decades by research scientists and was originally designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industry chemicals. EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gasses, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergy triggers. Since no abrasive chemicals, masking agents or toxic fillers are used, EnviroKlenz’s products are safe for the environment and to use around family and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit www.enviroklenz.com.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for EnviroKlenz

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102 ext. 233

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3a25f90-52a0-4158-89e1-4dc8c443e9be