Sightline Payments Appoints Jonathan Michaels as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and Government Affairs

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sightline Payments , a dynamic Financial Technology (FinTech) company that is enabling the next generation of cashless, mobile and omni-channel payment solutions for the gaming, lottery, sports betting, entertainment and hospitality ecosystems, today announced it has appointed Jonathan Michaels as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and Government Affairs. Michaels brings a comprehensive knowledge of the gaming landscape to aid in Sightline’s continued growth across the sports betting, online casino, and brick-and-mortar verticals.



Michaels comes to Sightline from the American Gaming Association (AGA), where he served as Vice President of Strategic Alliances. During his tenure, Michaels drove the AGA’s efforts to grow its membership to adapt to the expanding landscape of the gaming industry including new participants such as tribal gaming operators, sports betting companies, regional casino operators, diversified gaming suppliers, and payment companies. Michaels also led several key initiatives for the AGA, including payment modernization and sports betting.

In his new role at Sightline, Michaels will oversee new market development and regulatory affairs, where he will work closely with the gaming industry and key stakeholders to continue driving success and innovation in the cashless gaming ecosystem. Michaels will also oversee Sightline’s engagement on responsible gaming; a top priority for the company.

“The addition of Jonathan to the Sightline leadership team as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and Government Affairs is a significant strategic move for our organization, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team,” said Joe Pappano, Sightline Payments Chief Executive Officer. “I have personally witnessed the strength and impact Jonathan brings to an organization, and we look forward to his leadership in helping execute on our vision and driving some of our most important corporate initiatives.”

“This is a pivotal moment for the gaming industry and I’m excited to join Sightline to help them seize upon cashless gaming opportunities across the industry,” said Michaels. “I look forward to aiding Sightline’s efforts to be the most innovative and collaborative company in the gaming industry today.”

