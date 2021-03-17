Solo.io Unveils Complete Agenda for SoloCon, Company’s First Digital User Conference

More than 1,000 Attendees Expected at March 23-25 Event; Solo.io Finalizes Speakers, Sessions, and Workshops Devoted to Real-World Use of Cloud Native Technologies

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io, the modern API infrastructure company delivering application networking from the edge to service mesh, today announced the final agenda and session lineup for SoloCon, the company’s first digital user conference. The event connects industry experts, technical leaders, and customers, and participants will share best practices for adopting, applying, and using service mesh with cloud native technologies. The community-driven conference will feature keynote speakers, technical sessions, and hands-on workshops covering an array of topics, including service mesh management, API gateways, WebAssembly (Wasm), and cloud-native API management.



“We’re excited to present SoloCon as a one-stop shop for service mesh technologies — particularly Istio, the industry standard service mesh. We have brought together Istio experts, maintainers, contributors, and thought leaders who will discuss the industry-leading work they’ve been doing,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO, Solo.io. “Since day one, we’ve worked to help today’s enterprises easily adopt and blend innovative technologies such as microservices and service mesh into one coherent environment. We are in constant communication with our customers, and SoloCon will deliver tips, tricks, and lessons about using Solo.io enterprise and industry open source offerings.”

Solo.io, as an ongoing contributor to Istio, organized SoloCon as a forum for Istio experts, Solo.io customers, Solo.io technical experts, and anyone else interested in all things cloud native. The company has invested heavily in Istio as the market-leading service mesh for the enterprise, and recently announced the appointment of Lin Sun as its Director of Open Source. Sun, a recognized Istio expert, has worked on Istio service mesh since 2017 and serves on the Istio technical oversight committee. Sun, the author of “Istio Explained,” will speak at SoloCon, along with Louis Ryan, principal engineer at Google and Istio leader and founder, and Christian Posta, global field CTO at Solo.io and “Istio in Action” author.

SoloCon’s speaker-led sessions will give attendees the opportunity to engage with experts, learn from their peers, and network with other participants. Sessions include :

Keynote — Idit Levine with Lin Sun and Christian Posta

Idit Levine with Lin Sun and Christian Posta “Istio Roadmap Session” with Louis Ryan and Lin Sun

with Louis Ryan and Lin Sun “Adopting Istio across 100 Clusters at T-Mobile” with Joe Searcy, staff engineer, T-Mobile

with Joe Searcy, staff engineer, T-Mobile “Pega’s Journey to Kubernetes and the Service Mesh” with Lawrence Gadban, field engineer, Solo.io, and Max Almanzor, principal cloud development engineer, Pegasystems

Attendees can also get specialized “how-to” training and hands-on technical practice with Solo.io products and cloud-native services in the following interactive sessions :

“How to Select a Service Mesh”

“Gloo Edge in Action: Operational Tips and Tricks”

“Extending Istio and Gloo Mesh with WebAssembly”

“Using an Edge Gateway and Istio Together”

“Istio and Gloo Mesh Security Model”

“Observability in Istio and Gloo Mesh”

“Guide to Securing Your Kubernetes Workloads with the Istio Service Mesh”





The final day of SoloCon, March 25, is dedicated to hands-on workshops. Topics include: Gloo Portal (API management), Gloo Edge (cloud native API gateway), Gloo Mesh (multi-cluster, multi-mesh management), and “Deploying Istio for Production.”

SoloCon is a free virtual event. Register and learn more: https://solocon.io/ .

About Solo.io

Solo.io, the modern service connectivity company, delivers API infrastructure from the edge to service mesh, helping enterprises adopt, secure, and operate innovative cloud native technologies. APIs drive microservices and cloud native technologies, forming the foundation for developers, partners, and customers to interact with application services quickly, effectively, and securely. Solo.io brings developer and operations tooling to manage and federate security and traffic control and tie together the integration points to enable and observe the application network. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio_inc.

