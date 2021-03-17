Electriq Power CEO Frank Magnotti to Present at M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (“Electriq”), a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, announces that Frank Magnotti, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The conference, held via live webcast on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, will feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally. To attend and access exclusive content, sign up here .

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy transition. Based in California, Electriq designs, engineers, and assembles fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses, with systems deployed across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com