Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,960 in the last 365 days.

Electriq Power CEO Frank Magnotti to Present at M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (“Electriq”), a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, announces that Frank Magnotti, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The conference, held via live webcast on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, will feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally. To attend and access exclusive content, sign up here.

About Electriq Power
Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy transition. Based in California, Electriq designs, engineers, and assembles fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses, with systems deployed across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com

Press Contact:
Eugene Hunt
Trevi Communications for Electriq Power
gene@trevicomm.com
+1-978-750-0333


Primary Logo

You just read:

Electriq Power CEO Frank Magnotti to Present at M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.