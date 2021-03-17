Duralex Fashions a Berry & Rosemary Fizz, a Festive Cocktail to Celebrate St Patrick’s Day

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duralex mixologists’ call this the new St Patrick’s Day Cocktail: Berry & Rosemary Fizz, created to celebrate, Berry, an old Irish and English surname with routes in Galway and Mayo. Made from mixed berries, simple syrup, rosemary and sparkling white wine or Prosecco, this flavorful cocktail bubbles-up beautifully in the Duralex Jazz cocktail glass.

Taking cues from the styles and décor of the early Jazz era, the Duralex Jazz cocktail glasses feature vintage-styled, vertical ribs that naturally play with light. The glasses are made to withstand heavy duty use and to remain crystal clear.

The Jazz cocktail glass, like all Duralex glassware, is made in France from tempered glass—a durable, nonporous material that is two-and-a-half times stronger than ordinary glass. Duralex glasses are stackable and safe—if broken, they shatter into small chunks rather than jagged shards—and are microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe. Duralex has been manufacturing tempered glassware, through a process the Company invented, in the heart of France since 1945.

Ideal for both hot and cold drinks, these stackable glasses can be used for more than cocktails. Duralex is the only glass manufacturing company that manufacturers all of its products in France.

Susan Jardina Duralex 9178250466 susan@jardinacommunications.com