Boston Semi Equipment Receives Multiple Repeat MEMS Pressure Sensor and High Voltage Power IC Test Handler Orders from Automotive Chip Companies

Highest Test Voltages and Shortest Pressure Slew Rates in a Production Handler

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler company, announced today it received repeat orders from automotive customers for multiple Zeus gravity test handlers configured for MEMS pressure and high power IC testing applications. Zeus handlers have an extremely wide and flexible range for MEMS pressure sensing test cells and offer the highest voltage levels available in a production handler for testing MOSFET, IGBT, gate drivers, GaN and SiC power semiconductors.



“Automotive integrated circuit manufacturers rely on our Zeus test handlers to ensure their devices meet automotive safety standards. We are pleased to be a part of the solution in helping the industry catch up with IC demand,” said Kevin Brennan, vice president of marketing for BSE. “For MEMS pressure sensor and high voltage power IC testing, Zeus leads the industry in performance on the production floor. For pressure testing, it reaches desired pressure set points faster and offers a shorter index time than other solutions. For high voltage applications, Zeus supports the highest test voltage available in a production handler.”

BSE’s Zeus is a tri-temperature handler that can be configured with up to eight test sites. Cold temperature testing is achieved using LN2 or mechanical refrigeration. The Zeus offers the features and performance needed by today’s test cells at a more affordable price than the competition.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC provides test automation solutions and test floor services to semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs worldwide. Our solutions address customer requirements for products and services to keep semiconductor test cells up and running. We help our customers lower equipment costs and increase equipment uptime. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.

