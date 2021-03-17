Bank of Oak Ridge to Open New Location in High Point

Triad’s leading community bank brings its exceptional services to Eastchester Drive.

/EIN News/ -- Oak Ridge, N.C., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Oak Ridge announces the opening of its new High Point branch office, growing the bank’s portfolio to 5 branch locations in the Triad. Conveniently located at 2513 Eastchester Drive in the Shoppes on Eastchester, the new branch, which features a state-of-the-art facility and innovative technologies, brings a new way of banking to the High Point area and will be open and ready to serve on Monday, March 22, 2021.



“Though this is our first physical presence in High Point, we have been working with the city’s residents and businesses for many years, and we have many employees, including me, that worked at High Point Bank,” says Bank of Oak Ridge CEO and CFO, Tom Wayne. “We are excited to grow our client base and expand our footprint in the area, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve this community in a more direct and meaningful way.”

Bank of Oak Ridge is committed to providing an exceptional level of personal service combined with cutting-edge technological conveniences, offering a banking experience that you simply will not find anywhere else.

“Here at Bank of Oak Ridge you’re a neighbor, not a number,” said Wayne. “Our decision makers live and work in the Triad and are committed to supporting the community. When you have banking needs, we are right here, ready to go the extra mile.”

Bank of Oak Ridge also recognizes that the current climate with COVID-19 requires new ways to safely connect with clients. The Bank embraces and prioritizes innovative technologies to serve its clients. The Bank introduced Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) in 2016 that have proven invaluable during the pandemic. The unique delivery channel combines the convenience of an ATM with the service and expertise of an in-person bank visit and is available at all bank branches including the new High Point location. It allows clients to easily speak with a live local banker via video-chat and conduct almost any bank business quickly and easily. Team members are available from 7am to 7pm Monday through Friday and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. This simple, no-contact way of banking is perfect for today’s added safety considerations and has been a celebrated service offered at the Bank of Oak Ridge for nearly five years.

Information about our new location, as well as a virtual tour, will be available at switch.bankofoakdridge.com on March 22, 2021. “Or visit us in the Shoppes on Eastchester,” said Wayne. “We’d love to meet you.”

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

