Sovereign Lending Group Named to Inc. 5000 Regionals California List

Awarded one of the fastest-growing companies in California

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, Calif, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, Calif. — March 17, 2021 — Sovereign Lending Group (SLG), a leading mortgage lender for veterans and millennials, announced today that it was named on the Inc. 5000 Series: California List. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Between April 2020 and January 2021, Sovereign Lending Group has successfully grown its team by 182% increasing the employee count by 317. The company provides an effective and efficient remote training program, which is bolstered by intuitive technology, and customer service to combat the increasing unemployment rates.

Over the past year, Sovereign Lending Group (SLG) has again increased its investment in technology in furtherance of its continuing commitment to offer customers a great experience. This means improving turn-times, aiming for more-seamless refinance and home purchase transactions, faster processing times, and overall increased productivity. One key driver in this success is the use of Sovereign’s proprietary technology.

“We’re proud to be recognized as one of the top growing companies and business leaders in the California region,” said Sovereign Lending Group CEO and Co-Founder Dan Holtz. “Despite the unfortunate economic effects of COVID-19, Sovereign Lending Group was able to thrive in the economic downturn. Not only that, but we also made it a priority to create jobs in our community, helping our employees and customers achieve their goals.”

Before Sovereign Lending Group, the mortgage lending process was long, painful, and inefficient. SLG has created a solution that enables its employees to be more productive while providing an environment that fosters career development & growth.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: California can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california

For more information about Sovereign Lending Group, please visit slgmortgage.com, and for open positions, click here.

About Sovereign Lending Group

Sovereign Lending Group is a VA loan lender with headquarters in Southern California and Dallas, Texas. Sovereign Lending Group provides home purchase, home refinance, and home equity loans to clients throughout the U.S. To learn more about Sovereign Lending Group, please visit, www.slgmortgage.com.

