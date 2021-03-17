Audience Town Hires Andrew Green as Vice President of Sales

Green Will Drive Business Development for Real Estate Advertising Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, N.J., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience Town , the advertising platform for real estate, moving and home, announced today that the company had hired Andrew Green as Vice President of Sales. Green, who previously served as Senior Director of Advertising Solutions at Pubmatic, will spearhead Audience Town’s business development as the company prepares for a busy real estate season and broad economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“There’s no place I’d rather be than Audience Town as the advertising and real estate markets continue to rebound from the disruption of 2020,” Green said. “The real estate industry has never fully embraced what’s possible with digital advertising, and Audience Town is poised to capitalize on an exciting market at a very exciting time.”

Green joins Audience Town after serving in business development leadership roles at both Pubmatic and Rubicon Project, where he worked with Fortune 500 advertising brands and major agencies on digital marketing strategies.

“I expect 2021 to be a banner year for Audience Town, and I’m excited to have Andrew leading our growth initiatives,” said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. “We have a unique platform that’s poised to revolutionize real estate advertising, and Andrew has the skills and experience to show the real estate world what’s possible with our technology and expertise.”

Audience Town has built the first advertising technology platform for real estate and home marketers looking to drive qualified leads and business outcomes. Real estate companies, home brands, CRM, and marketing agencies work with Audience Town to find their most qualified consumers and activate them across digital marketing channels.

