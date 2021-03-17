Upcoming CURO Webinar Turns Spotlight on Building Fair Compensation and Sustainable Pay Equity

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology WHAT: Will host the educational webinar, “How to Build Fair Compensation Policies That Support a Sustainable Pay Equity Approach.” WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET WHERE: To register, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-how-to-build-fair-compensation-policies-that-support-pay-equity. DETAILS:

As more employers prioritize workplace equity, 2021 is poised to be the year of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). For many companies, that starts with ensuring employees get paid fairly.



Timed with U.S. Equal Pay Day, CURO will host an educational webinar about what employers can do to ensure compensation policies align and support fair pay. In this session, Ruth Thomas, co-founder and Senior Consultant for CURO, will join HR and Gender Pay Gap Consultant Vicky Peakman to discuss pay equity audits and pay equity management, sharing best practices and actionable takeaways with attendees.

Thomas and Peakman will also explore moments in the talent lifecycle that impact pay equity, how and when to establish metrics for monitoring risks, common pitfalls that drive bias in compensation policies and practices and how to integrate these into a sustainable pay equity framework.

To learn more, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-how-to-build-fair-compensation-policies-that-support-pay-equity.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Founded in 2010, CURO solutions support organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC, with CURO Pay Equity recognized for innovating the rapidly growing DEIB technology market. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

