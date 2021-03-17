Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,966 in the last 365 days.

Altair Announces Completion of CFO Transition

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence, today announced the completion of its previously announced CFO transition. Matthew Brown, who joined Altair in January 2021, has succeeded Howard Morof as Altair’s chief financial officer.

Altair also announced today that Brian Gayle, a senior vice president with more than 5 years of service with Altair’s accounting team, has been designated to succeed Mr. Morof as Altair’s principal accounting officer.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com

Altair Media Contact
Corporate
Jennifer Ristic
+1.216.849.3109
jristic@altair.com

Altair Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927
ir@altair.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Altair Announces Completion of CFO Transition

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.