A. Duie Pyle's Dan Carrano Listed in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Pros to Know

Pyle executive honored for his accomplishments in leveraging supply chains for competitive advantage

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces its vice president of fleet maintenance, Dan Carrano, was named a winner in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Pros to Know award. Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.



This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. This year's list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and I extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."

Carrano has worked in the industry for 35 years, learning the business from the ground up. In his role, Carrano has largely focused on sustainability initiatives. He successfully introduced two fully electric and emission-free eCanter FUSO trucks into Pyle's fleet. He ensured that 45% of Pyle's trucks were built within the last 3.5 years, which is well below the industry average of 5.2 years. This minimizes exhaust emissions and improves fuel economy.

"During my nine-year history with Pyle, I have prided myself on keeping our team’s fleet well-maintained while also making necessary changes to improve sustainability efforts and safety," said Dan Carrano. "I want to ensure that Pyle is a leader in the supply chain and trucking industries for the implementation of new green initiatives and safety measures for its drivers – while also maintaining its superior customer service and support."

Under his leadership, Pyle also engages in regular dialogue with equipment manufacturer representatives regarding their products and provides recommendations for possible solutions. Between providing recommendations and innovation in the supply chain industry over the last 13 years, Carrano also fosters a culture of continued education among his fleet technicians, especially as new technology continues to be introduced to meet the demands of emission regulations, safety requirements and to adapt to the skillset of today's drivers.

“Dan has been an incredible part of our Pyle team over the last nine years,” said John Luciani, Pyle’s COO of LTL Solutions. “Since day one, he set himself apart by focusing on becoming a true partner with our equipment manufacturers, which continues to enable us to better serve the needs of our drivers and our customers.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com. Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 96 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com .

Media Contact

Lisa Rienhardt

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

lrienhardt@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233