Avid Bioservices to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum. Nick Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid Bioservices, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the conference, which will take place March 23-24, 2021 in a virtual format.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum
    Conference Date: March 23-24, 2021
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 24, 2021
    Format: Virtual Conference

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com


Contacts:
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com
 
Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Primary Logo

