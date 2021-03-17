ExxonMobil and Kinder Morgan Validate Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference

Our conference will prepare companies and individuals for what’s coming. Our peakers are bringing hydrogen and carbons capture projects to life in the Appalachian Basin. The projects are underway.” — Joe Barone, President & Founder, Shale Directories

PENN VALLEY, PA, U.S., March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExxonMobil in their March 3rd 2021 Investor Day estimate Carbon Capture Sequestration will be a $2 trillion market by 2040. They also estimate hydrogen will be a $1 trillion market. They intend to be major players in both.

This past Monday, Kinder Morgan announced the formation of Energy Ventures Group that focuses on hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration along with other renewable products.

These two announcements within days of each other demonstrate the importance of the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference. It is the only current conference where you will learn what's coming in these trillion-dollar markets. Get your company positioned for growth in these new markets.

Companies, small to behemoth in size, now tout zero-carbon emissions from operations within three decades or less, working to even exceed the so-called Paris Agreement criteria.

“All the major oil and gas companies are in the quest for lower emissions, with impressive goals,” said Tom Gellrich, founder of consulting firm TopLine Analytics, and a former executive with both Total and ExxonMobil.

“The big ship has turned, and they are talking about reaching carbon-neutral by 2050, – it’s amazing shift in business strategy with hydrogen and carbon capture sequestration as a core,” according to Gellrich.

Gellrich is a featured speaker at the First Annual Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference, presented by Archaea Energy and slated for April 8, at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe, south of Pittsburgh, in the Southpointe Office Park. Shale Directories and TopLine Analytics are conference originators.

The majors have been producing hydrogen and sequestering carbon for decades, they have the scale, technology and the experienced employees to make their ambitious goals happen, according to Gellrich.

“Our conference will prepare companies, organizations and individuals for what’s coming,” said Joe Barone, president and founder of Shale Directories. He further added, “Our list of speakers are bringing the hydrogen and carbons capture sequestration projects to life in the Appalachian Basin. The projects are underway, and each one is unique.