INA IVY, an American/Swedish blend of attitude, wrapped in R&B, hip-hop, pop feels.

(Image Credit : Virtue Clan & Art Ery Group)

NORWAY, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the latest singles from Ina Ivy is out this week. Ina’s rare singing voice is accompanied by equally rare rap and songwriting/production skills, making her a serious triple treat. Her sound has been maximized to stand out while simultaneously keeping it within a commercialized framework that suits the current and future music industry.

Making it familiar but at the same time keeping it unique. Flip the coin of the project by continuing reading, and you will see its two sides.

The Swedish/afro, native American 23 year old came up with her artist name INA IVY as a branding of a new force. Ina is the native American word for “life”. Life and truth are what INA focuses on when creating music and writing lyrics. The motivation is to create a force of change; spreading contentment, motivation and confidence where truth and honesty are cornerstones of her creations.

From INA:

I wrote ‘Loving Myself’ to explain one of the best feelings I have come across in this world. The feeling of embracing and loving myself unreliant of any approval, opinion or reaction from others (from social media or relationships). In other words feeling like nothing can change or stare myself love or myself worth. The song also expresses what I do and what I have done to not let anything interfere with my self love. — INA IVY on her single ‘Loving Myself’