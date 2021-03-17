FutureProof Retail Showcasing Market Leading Scan and Go Technology at Fashion Tech Week on March 23rd
Livestream from Toronto, NY, and London FutureProof brings the number one rated mobile checkout solution to the fashion industry.NEW YORK , NY, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FutureProof Retail (FPR), the leading provider of scan and go applications, is expanding their touch-free mobile checkout solution to the global fashion industry. FutureProof Retail will help kickoff Fashion Tech Week by showcasing their proven technology on March 23rd. Fashion Tech Week takes place from March 23rd to March 25th and will be live-streamed from Toronto, NY, and London.
FutureProof Retail launched their first mobile checkout applications in the grocery sector in 2015. Since then, they have set the best adoption records in the frictionless checkout industry with over 30% shopper adoption at their top locations, while maintaining a 4.9 stars organic rating in the App Store.
“As an early leader in the frictionless checkout industry, we established many of the industry’s best practices and our results speak for themselves.” CEO William Hogben says “Our solution is the most trusted platform in the market because our product team has been making award-winning applications since the launch of the App Store. We know how to integrate and deliver an easy, useful, and valuable shopping solution for retailers.”
“The secret sauce to our success is we listen to our clients,” President Di Di Chan adds. “We provide the technology to bring each retailer’s unique vision of their shopping experience to life. We are the most collaborative and customizable solution in the market because we understand that retailers need all their systems connected and in sync.”
Fashion Tech Week takes place from March 23rd to March 25th and will be live-streamed from Toronto, NY, and London. Other speakers and showcases include TikTok, Pinterest, Alfred Sung, NY Fashion Tech Lab, Zoomlook, Havetahave and more. Join us here.
About FutureProof Retail
Founded in 2013 by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) brings the best of online shopping offline by creating mobile shopping applications for retailers. FPR's mobile platform features line-free mobile checkout and line-free order-ahead retail. FutureProof Retail offers unique and customizable solutions for many retail verticals: grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, airports, and more. For more information or to schedule a demo visit Futureproofretail.com or contact sales@futureproofretail.com.
