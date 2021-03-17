Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,997 in the last 365 days.

FutureProof Retail Showcasing Market Leading Scan and Go Technology at Fashion Tech Week on March 23rd

Livestream from Toronto, NY, and London FutureProof brings the number one rated mobile checkout solution to the fashion industry.

NEW YORK , NY, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FutureProof Retail (FPR), the leading provider of scan and go applications, is expanding their touch-free mobile checkout solution to the global fashion industry. FutureProof Retail will help kickoff Fashion Tech Week by showcasing their proven technology on March 23rd. Fashion Tech Week takes place from March 23rd to March 25th and will be live-streamed from Toronto, NY, and London.

FutureProof Retail launched their first mobile checkout applications in the grocery sector in 2015. Since then, they have set the best adoption records in the frictionless checkout industry with over 30% shopper adoption at their top locations, while maintaining a 4.9 stars organic rating in the App Store.

“As an early leader in the frictionless checkout industry, we established many of the industry’s best practices and our results speak for themselves.” CEO William Hogben says “Our solution is the most trusted platform in the market because our product team has been making award-winning applications since the launch of the App Store. We know how to integrate and deliver an easy, useful, and valuable shopping solution for retailers.”

“The secret sauce to our success is we listen to our clients,” President Di Di Chan adds. “We provide the technology to bring each retailer’s unique vision of their shopping experience to life. We are the most collaborative and customizable solution in the market because we understand that retailers need all their systems connected and in sync.”

Fashion Tech Week takes place from March 23rd to March 25th and will be live-streamed from Toronto, NY, and London. Other speakers and showcases include TikTok, Pinterest, Alfred Sung, NY Fashion Tech Lab, Zoomlook, Havetahave and more. Join us here.



About FutureProof Retail
Founded in 2013 by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) brings the best of online shopping offline by creating mobile shopping applications for retailers. FPR's mobile platform features line-free mobile checkout and line-free order-ahead retail. FutureProof Retail offers unique and customizable solutions for many retail verticals: grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, airports, and more. For more information or to schedule a demo visit Futureproofretail.com or contact sales@futureproofretail.com.

Media
FutureProof Retail
email us here

You just read:

FutureProof Retail Showcasing Market Leading Scan and Go Technology at Fashion Tech Week on March 23rd

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.