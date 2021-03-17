Major Traffic Change Known as "Big Squeeze" Begins Tomorrow as Part of Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Major Interstate 580 lane and merge changes dubbed the “Big Squeeze” will launch the morning of March 17 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.

The “Big Squeeze” name reflects new lane and merge changes that will “squeeze” traffic lanes through the spaghetti bowl beginning at 6a.m. March 17 through spring 2022. The temporary lane configurations are needed for ramp and bridge improvements. Initially scheduled for March 12, the lane changes were rescheduled due to weather and are subject to change based on future weather.

March 17: The “Big Squeeze” Begins at 6a.m. With New Lane/Merge Patterns –Subject to change based on weather The following merge/lane switches will begin at 6a.m. March 17 and be in place through spring 2022:

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 traffic will merge directly onto I-580 lanes as opposed to the current dedicated merge lane.

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp will be temporarily reconfigured to one lane, with a dedicated lane to southbound I-580.

Southbound I-580 travel lanes will be additionally shifted directly south of the spaghetti bowl to make room for ramp improvements.

Travel delays should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes, allow for extra travel time, slow down and be attentive for new merge and lane patterns.

Continuing Spaghetti Bowl and I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures

The following spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently be closed overnight 9p.m. to 6a.m. through 2022: - Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80 and westbound I-80 - Westbound I-80 to southbound U.S. 395/I-580 - Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 and southbound I-580

Southbound I-580 ramps to Second Street intermittently closed from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Thursdays through at least June 2021.

Southbound I-580 ramps to Mill Street intermittently closed from 9 pm to 6 am Sundays through Fridays through at least June 2021.

Surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.