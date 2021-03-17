Missouri’s rural hospitals eligible for CARES Act relief funds

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Rural hospitals that suffered from business interruption due to COVID-19 are now eligible to receive reimbursement funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act. $10 million has been allocated for this assistance.

The 62 rural hospitals that provide services to rural and underserved populations are eligible to receive these funds if they can attest that business interruptions resulted in lost revenue between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. Funds reimbursed under this agreement are capped at $161,290 per hospital.

Rural hospitals impacted by COVID-19 will submit requests for reimbursement which must be approved by the Office of Rural Health and Primary Care within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Hospitals will receive instructions from DHSS on how to apply for these funds. Applications must be submitted for reimbursement by May 31, 2021.

