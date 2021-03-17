MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: March 8, 2021 to March 15, 2021

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 8, 2021, through Monday, March 15, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 37 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

A Hi-Point JH .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bangor Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Kirk Neimah Spencer, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-030-088

A GSG Firefly .22 caliber handgun and a .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Devin Lee Darden, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-030-295

A Ruger 57 5.7mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Darnell Dubose, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-030-433

A .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Keara Latice Moodie, of Northwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, Possess Prohibited Weapon, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-030-543

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of First Street Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jayon Gray, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, No Permit, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 21-030-773

A Kel-Tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 76-year-old Willie Ira Pringle, of Meridian, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-030-775

A Charter Arms Undercover .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1900 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-030-790

A Sig Sauer P250 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of R Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-030-803

A Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-030-847

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun, a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, and a Springfield XDM .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of G Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Cornelius Welch, of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Tyshawn Shoemaker, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-030-906

A Sig Sauer M17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Samba Ilic Sow, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Failure to Appear, Probation Violation (Warrant), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-030-972

Thursday, March 11, 2021

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Amante Wood, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-031-088

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-031-247

An Umarex TDP 45 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of 20th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Eric Scott Everhart, of Morgantown, WV, for Possession of a BB gun and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-031-297

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jaiden Christian Riddick, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, No Permit, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-031-306

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-031-318

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-031-319

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-031-329

A Davis Industries P380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 60-year-old Rodger Distance Edmonds, III, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-031-380

A Crosman Fire .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4200 block of 6th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-031-472

Friday, March 12, 2021

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-031-860

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-032-036

Saturday, March 13, 2021

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Nash Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Johnny Little-John, of Southeast, D.C., for Aggravated Assault, Destruction of Property, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Tampering of GPS Device. CCN: 21-032-103

A .22 caliber bolt action rifle was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-032-351

Sunday, March 14, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Irving Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-032-454

A Taurus PT92 AR 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old James Bates, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-032-720

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 15th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Romond Hall, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-032-732

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Barnaby Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Wesley Jarrett Wyche, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-032-873

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Alric Johnson, Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-032-977

Monday, March 15, 2021

A Springfield XDM-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Don Diego Chase, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-033-211

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-033-218

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jameel Byrd, of Herndon, VA, for Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-033-301

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deandre Cornell Thompson, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-033-363

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the -shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

