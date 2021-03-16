Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:00 pm, the suspects gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the pictures below and in this video: https://youtu.be/SZ7XkFutmY0

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

