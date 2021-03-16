Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3800 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in the 3800 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:43 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Tyrone Wright, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 29 year-old Deangelo Glover, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

