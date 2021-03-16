Additional Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Shippen Lane, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an additional arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the 1400 Block of Shippen Lane, Southeast.

At approximately 12:48 am, the victim who is a ride share driver picked up the suspects and drove them to the listed location. Once they reached the listed location the suspects forced the victim out of the vehicle. The suspects assaulted the victim, and during the assault one of the suspects produced a gun. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).