DOH News Release: Following unanimous confirmation, Director Char pledges to continue work to save lives, help Hawai‘i navigate through the pandemic

HONOLULU- Hawai‘i State Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char released the following statement following her unanimous confirmation by the Hawai‘i State Senate this morning:

“Mahalo to Governor Ige and the members of the Senate for their confidence in my leadership of the Department of Health. I’m honored to be leading DOH with our team of 2,500 dedicated, passionate, and skilled individuals. Throughout the past year, this team has spearheaded a science-based, rational approach to save lives and help Hawai‘i navigate through the pandemic.

“Looking forward, we must seek new opportunities and seize them when they arise to take lessons learned from COVID-19 to benefit our state’s recovery from the pandemic and beyond. I look forward to continuing our work to create a more robust and stable Department that is well-positioned for the challenges of the future.”

Photos of Dr. Char’s swearing-in are available here.

