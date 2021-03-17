Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Estimated to Reach USD 12 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 7.9%: Reports And Data

The surging incidences of crime, corruption, and lawbreaking around the world and the growing adoption of advanced forensic technologies are expected to drive the market growth

The global forensic equipment and supplies market size is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly surging criminal cases, such as murder, homicide, or drug abuse, increasing acts of law breaches, rising adoption of advanced forensic technologies, and the growing significance of DNA analysis and profiling in criminology are the pivotal factors contributing to the growth of the global forensic equipment and supplies market. Increased government investments in the forensics industry, rising collaborations between legal institutions and forensic laboratories, increasing forensic research programs across academic and research institutes, and the growing reliance on forensic evidence in criminal investigations are the other fundamental factors stimulating the global market growth.

Forensic equipment and supplies are laboratory tools used to detect and analyze forensic or biological samples collected from crime through advanced scientific methods, including biotechnological and genetic techniques. Forensic technologies are extensively used in crime investigations, pharmaceutical and academic research, and forensic science studies. Trace evidence analysis, DNA identification, fingerprint identification, body fluid analysis, blood pattern analysis, autopsy, forensic toxicology, facial reconstruction, and compound determination of hazardous chemicals are the primary applications of forensic equipment. Besides, these tools also find use in the forensic analysis of gunshot residues (GSR), explosives, illicit drugs, food & beverages, agrochemicals, and alternative biological fluids. The rising government funding for the forensics sector for advancements in analytical capabilities, the growing significance of forensics in law enforcement, and the surging number of forensic laboratories further propel the global market growth. However, the market growth is hampered by the escalating costs of forensic equipment and the scarcity of lab personnel with proficiency in using these tools.

Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market, By Product Type (Evidence-drying Cabinets, Reagents and Consumables, Low-temperature Storage Devices), By Instrument Type (Spectroscopy Equipment, DNA Analyzers, Laboratory Centrifuges, Forensic Cameras, Fingerprint Analyzers, Others), By Application (DNA Analysis, Blood Analysis, Toxicology, Biometrics, Others), By End-user (Independent Forensic Laboratories, Government Forensic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on product type, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to accrue the largest market share over the forecast years. The amplifying use of forensic reagents & consumables in criminal investigations and trace evidence analysis and the increasing public or private investments in forensic sciences development are the key parameters accountable for the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the drug testing/toxicology segment is poised to emerge as the most dominant in the forthcoming years, with the highest revenue share. The extensive applications of forensic toxicology in legal or medical investigations, increasing cases of drug abuse, homicides, and poisoning, the rising number of drug testing laboratories, and the growing emergence of toxicity analysis platforms are factors expected to induce this segment’s growth significantly.

Of the key regional segments, the North America region is expected to dominate the global forensic equipment and supplies market in terms of revenue over the estimated timeline. The region’s elite judicial infrastructure, predominantly in the U.S., a significant rise in government investments in the forensics sector, and the presence of crime investigation agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in this region are the most crucial factors fueling its market growth.

The most prominent companies operating in this industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., SCIEX (Danaher Corporation), Lynn Peavey Company, Waters Corporation, Air Science, Spectris, Sirchie, QIAGEN NV, Horiba, Safariland, LLC, and BVDA International.

In September 2020, the renowned digital forensics company, Oxygen Forensics, launched its all-new Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.13.0, powered by the company’s flagship software JetEngine. The new release is known to offer state-of-the-art digital forensic solutions.

For the purpose of this report, the global forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented based on product type, instrument type, application, end-user, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Evidence-drying Cabinets

Reagents and Consumables

Low-temperature Storage Devices

By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Spectroscopy Equipment Mass Spectrometers Fluorescence Spectrometers Infrared Spectrometers UV-visible Spectrometers Atomic Absorption Spectrometers

DNA Analyzers PCR Instruments Sanger Sequencers Electrophoresis Instruments NGS Instruments

Fingerprint Analyzers

Blood Chemistry Analyzers

Microscopes

Forensic Cameras

Laboratory Centrifuges

Gas Chromatography Systems

Liquid Chromatography Systems

Others (Automated liquid handling systems, laboratory evaporators, powder flow analyzers, cage changing hoods, powder dispensers, forensic workstations, etc.)

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

DNA Analysis

Drug Testing/Toxicology

Blood Analysis

Biometrics

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Independent Forensic Laboratories

Government Forensic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



