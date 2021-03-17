OneLogin Named a Technology Leader in Access Management in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass Report 2021

OneLogin access management scored a perfect five out of five in security, usability, and interoperability

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneLogin, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), has been named a leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass Report 2021 for Access Management.



The Leadership Compass is based on innovation and product features, as well as market reach for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid access management platforms. OneLogin earned ‘Strong Positive’ for innovation - the highest ranking possible. KuppingerCole also acknowledged OneLogin as ‘Positive’ for market position, financial strength, and a good partner ecosystem. From a product perspective, OneLogin’s Trusted Experience Platform achieved the highest possible rating in security, usability, and interoperability.

“The OneLogin Trusted Experience Platform's core Access Management capabilities include strong authentication support for a wide range of hard and soft MFA authenticators, including biometric authenticators for Android, iOS, voice recognition, and iris scanning,” said Richard Hill, an analyst at KuppingerCole.

The report recognized OneLogin’s strengths including:

● Strong authentication support

● Authorization and policy management

● Fraud detection

● Identity federation

● Session management

● Single Sign-On

● Good partner ecosystem

Performing well in a wide range of hard and soft multi-factor-authentication solutions is increasingly important for organizations hoping to strengthen their security posture, particularly with the rise of remote working.

“We’re delighted to have earned this global accolade from a name as well respected in the security industry as KuppingerCole,” said Brad Brooks, CEO at OneLogin. “This is the latest achievement in a landmark twelve months for OneLogin, having been named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management in November, launching our new HydraBoost technology in October and passing the industry-leading scalability mark of over one million requests per minute. This endorsement from KuppingerCole adds to our upward trajectory as

we move through 2021, particularly in the EMEA region where we plan to continue accelerating our growth.”

Download the full KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Access Management here .

About KuppingerCole

KuppingerCole Analysts, founded in 2004, is an international and independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. The company specializes in offering neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership, and practical relevance in Information Security, Identity & Access Management (IAM), Governance (IAG), Risk Management & Compliance (GRC) as well as all areas concerning Digital Transformation. KuppingerCole supports companies, corporate users, integrators, and software manufacturers in meeting both tactical and strategic challenges. Maintaining a balance between immediate implementation and long-term viability is at the heart of KuppingerCole’s philosophy.

About OneLogin

OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management. Our Trusted Experience Platform™ provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. Headquartered in San Francisco, OneLogin secures over 2,500 customers worldwide, including Airbus, Stitch Fix, and AAA. To learn more visit https://www.onelogin.com.

