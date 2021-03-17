Axiad’s SMARTidentity Wins Gold at the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Company Awarded Top Honors for Best Passwordless Solution, Secure Remote Access, Multi-Factor Authentication and Zero Trust Security

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication, today announced that it has earned top awards in four categories in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Axiad’s SMARTidentity, a unified identity credential management platform, won the Gold Award for Best Passwordless Solution and the Silver Award for Zero Trust Security. Axiad Cloud also won the Gold Award for Multi-Factor Authentication and Axiad Airlock won Gold for Secure Remote Access. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community.

“We are honored to receive this industry recognition for Axiad’s SMARTidentity solution,” said Bassam Al-Khalidi, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Axiad. “Passwords are increasingly vulnerable to security attacks, and enterprises are looking for an easier way to secure and manage their user identification and authentication. Axiad changes the status quo by offering a unified experience that helps companies simplify, control and secure the lifecycle of their credentials.”

Axiad SMARTidentity is a cloud-based solution that enables the most secure and simple passwordless experience for any authentication method adopted within the enterprise, including biometrics, PKI, Mobile MFA, YubiKeys, TPM, smart cards, and others. SMARTidentity manages every credential's lifecycle holistically in one place, providing a cohesive experience for the business and its users, including privileged and non-privileged users. Axiad helps protect more than 2.5 million enterprise credentials for hundreds of customers across industries including finance, transportation, aerospace and defense, and healthcare.

“In the last year we’ve seen the traditional security perimeter disappear as the workforce shifts to remote and companies bring more users and devices onto their networks than ever before,” said Jerome Becquart, COO of Axiad. “To protect the new perimeter, our customers need to ensure their employees are following MFA best practices, especially when they’re not in the office. This is why we offer Airlock, a feature that ensures every employee, no matter where they are, adheres to the security policies and protocols that have been set up. We are thrilled that Airlock has been recognized for Secure Remote Access.”

Axiad Airlock is a key feature of SMARTidentity. Airlock allows IT teams to assign actions that employees must take before they gain full access to their system – whether it’s activating a new device, updating a certificate, or taking a required security training. This ensures that remote employees use multifactor authentication securely and don’t use workarounds to access their system.

"We congratulate Axiad for its recognition as a multiple Gold award winner in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organized the 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program was highly competitive and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

Axiad delivers a cloud-based, user-centric passwordless identity platform that helps simplify and reimagine an organization’s credential management. Founded by industry experts with extensive backgrounds in developing and deploying identity and access management solutions, Axiad helps enterprise and government leaders more effectively manage cybersecurity risks, compliance, and operational efficiency for their workforce, partners, and customers.

For more information visit axiad.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

