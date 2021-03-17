Woodstock GA SEO Local Search Expert Digital Marketing Agency Service Launched

Woodstock, Georgia-based Towne Lake SEO has just updated its search engine optimization (SEO) service, which can help businesses dominate local Google search results leading to more phone calls from customers searching for their services.

/EIN News/ -- Woodstock, United States, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Towne Lake SEO, a digital marketing agency in Woodstock, Georgia, announces the launch of its updated search engine optimization (SEO) service. Through this marketing strategy, businesses can appear at the top of Google search results, allowing them to be the top-of-mind choice for consumers who are searching for specific services.

More information about Towne Lake SEO is available via https://www.townelakeseo.com.

The updated service aims to provide small-and-medium-sized enterprises with a cost-effective way to expand their online footprint and generate more leads. Unlike other marketing strategies, SEO involves increasing a business’ reach organically instead of through paid means that lead to bidding wars with other business owners.

The marketing firm explains that SEO is part of a broader “pull marketing” strategy, which entails presenting consumers with the correct information at the right time. SEO involves the strategic placement of keywords throughout websites and pages so they can be more easily found through Google searches.

As a full-service search engine optimization agency, Towne Lake SEO provides end-to-end optimization of a business’ website. This process begins with a thorough audit to identify areas of improvement, followed by keyword research to identify which search phrases a client should prioritize for quick wins.

Aside from optimizing websites, the Woodstock-based digital marketing company can also set up and optimize a client’s Google My Business profile. Doing so creates an online listing where customers can leave reviews, which can further boost a business’ credibility both with Google and prospective customers.

These techniques are effective for all major search engines, including Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, and Alexa. The agency adds that through effective SEO techniques, it has seen clients double or triple the amount of website traffic they received.

To further extend a business’s reach, the digital marketing agency verifies appropriate profiles have been created on relevant business listing sites. Utilizing the power of established authority sites in concert with Google’s Google My Business listing helps maximize their clients’ organic reach. The listings act as a guild for search engines building relevancy between the type of citation site and the clients offered services.

There are several niche-specific business listing sites. Towne Lake SEO will match a specific client with the appropriate listings. Creating a digital authority for the agency’s customers. This digital authority leads the business’s prospective customers and search engines to trust the company.

The company works with clients from all industries, with a special focus on the health, legal, and home service sectors. To give a preview of its service, Towne Lake SEO offers a free, no-commitment website audit to interested parties.

Towne Lake SEO is a leading digital marketing agency that aims to help businesses adapt to a digital-first world. Over the years, it will launch many successful campaigns that have helped clients get ahead of the competition.

A spokesperson says: “You can’t find new clients if they can’t find you. That’s why SEO is vital to businesses, as most people today begin their purchase journey with a Google search.”

Further information about Towne Lake SEO and its services is available at https://www.townelakeseo.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Antonio Bradley

Email: Send Email

Organization: Towne Lake SEO

Address: 225 Parkway 575 #2451, Woodstock, Georgia 30188, United States

Website: https://www.townelakeseo.com/

Name: Antonio Bradley Organization: Towne Lake SEO Address: 225 Parkway 575 #2451, Woodstock, Georgia 30188, United States