RateLinx Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Pros to Know

Three RateLinx executives chosen as 2021 Pros to Know

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx, a leader in supply chain & logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platforms, announces that three company executives have been named 2021 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This year’s recipients from RateLinx include Founder and President, Shannon Vaillancourt, Executive Vice President, Frank Locascio, and Senior VP of Global Sales & Alliances, Nate Endicott. Nate, Frank, and Shannon have been chosen for this award for three, four, and five years, respectively.



“After such a challenging year, our team is proud to be recognized by SDCE again. To survive and persevere through 2020, shippers need, now more than ever, a solution that connects their cost-of-service to their broader supply chain strategies, provide accurate analytics, decrease costs, and improve decision making," says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. "We have enjoyed working with shippers to help them thrive through last year and start off 2021 with a great foundation.”

The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year’s Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation’s supply chains afloat.”

RateLinx has previously been named in the February 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions , the February 2020 Gartner Market Guides for Real-Time Visibility Providers , the December 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers , and the 2020 Gartner Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems . RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for the last eleven years, and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2020 .

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com for more information and to view the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98daf98c-f577-4e00-8014-196b42ee7f61