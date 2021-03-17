Resurfacing Project Scheduled on Route 222 in West Earl and Ephrata Townships, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a 4.34-mile resurfacing project is scheduled on Route 222 in West Earl and Ephrata townships, Lancaster County.

This project consists of milling, paving, base repairs, concrete patching, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signs and pavement markings on Route 222 from the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township.

The contractor will begin setting long-term work zone signs during daylight hours this week in preparation for work expected to begin in early April. There will be shoulder closures while signs are set. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles and workers near the roadway.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., Inc., is the prime contractor on this $6,279,708 project. Work is expected to be completed by July 27, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018