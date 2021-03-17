Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Resurfacing Project Scheduled on Route 222 in West Earl and Ephrata Townships, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a 4.34-mile resurfacing project is scheduled on Route 222 in West Earl and Ephrata townships, Lancaster County.

This project consists of milling, paving, base repairs, concrete patching, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signs and pavement markings on Route 222 from the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township.

The contractor will begin setting long-term work zone signs during daylight hours this week in preparation for work expected to begin in early April. There will be shoulder closures while signs are set. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles and workers near the roadway.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., Inc., is the prime contractor on this $6,279,708 project. Work is expected to be completed by July 27, 2022.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

