Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to Close Woodside Road Beginning March 22 in Lower Makefield Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is planning to close Woodside Road between Route 32 (River Road) and Taylorsville Road, in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, beginning Monday, March 22, for wetlands excavation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM through Thursday, April 15.

During the closure, northbound motorists will be detoured to Taylorsville Road, Mount Eyre Road and Route 32 (River Road). Southbound motorists will be directed to use Taylorsville Road, Main Street, Route 332 (Afton Road) and Route 32 (Delaware Avenue/River Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

