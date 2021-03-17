PennDOT, Safety Partners Promotes Safety Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day Holiday

​In an effort to reduce impaired driving and pedestrian crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is promoting safety as part of a statewide St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period which runs from March 9-18.

As PennDOT’s District 5 (Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties) is usually the home to many large St. Patrick’s Day parades, this year will look a lot different. Although there will not be large community celebrations this month, there are alternative options, of which should be executed safely.

Less people will choose to celebrate publicly and will instead enjoy themselves at home with family. To limit the amount of travel on the roads and remain safe from impaired drivers, PennDOT advises the following tips: • Prepare your snacks ahead of time so there is no need to leave. • Have plenty of water available, especially if alcohol is present. • Never mix your medications with alcohol. • Have a safe and sober driver available in case there is a need to leave.

Motorists who are planning to travel while celebrating are urged to exercise caution as well as designate a sober driver. Pedestrians are reminded to practice safe behaviors including designating a “sober walker” to ensure all parties make it to their destination safely. The public is reminded of the option to utilize ride share apps to help them get to and from their destination.

In an effort to promote safe behaviors during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, the Highway Safety Network, in partnership with the Berks County DUI Taskforce, created a video to dispel some common DUI myths. Watch the video online to learn more.

Celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday safely by being responsible and putting your safety and the safety of others first.

For more information, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

For regional twitter updates, visit www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

