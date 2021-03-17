Milwaukee County Judge Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that Brett Blomme, age 38, was arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

The defendant, a Circuit Court Judge in Milwaukee County, was arrested by Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) special agents following an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a Kik messaging application account in October and November 2020. Based upon records linking those uploads to the defendant, DCI investigators obtained search warrants for the defendant, his chambers, his vehicle, and his residences in Milwaukee and Dane Counties.

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from investigators with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office. Special assistance was received from the following agencies in executing the search warrants: Wauwatosa PD; Cottage Grove PD; Racine County Sheriff; Brookfield PD; Waukesha County Sheriff; and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Blomme is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The criminal complaint is expected to be filed on March 17, 2021.