Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,784 in the last 365 days.

Milwaukee County Judge Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that Brett Blomme, age 38, was arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

 

The defendant, a Circuit Court Judge in Milwaukee County, was arrested by Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) special agents following an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a Kik messaging application account in October and November 2020. Based upon records linking those uploads to the defendant, DCI investigators obtained search warrants for the defendant, his chambers, his vehicle, and his residences in Milwaukee and Dane Counties.

 

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from investigators with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office. Special assistance was received from the following agencies in executing the search warrants: Wauwatosa PD; Cottage Grove PD; Racine County Sheriff; Brookfield PD; Waukesha County Sheriff; and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

 

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Blomme is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

The criminal complaint is expected to be filed on March 17, 2021.

You just read:

Milwaukee County Judge Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.