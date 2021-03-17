Brown County Man Charged with Connection with Running an Overcrowded Adult Family Home, Abuse of a Resident, Submitting Fake Documents, and Tax Evasion

DE PERE, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced charges against Lerenzo Head, 36, of De Pere. Head was charged in connection with three alleged schemes concerning two adult family homes that he owned and operated in Brown County. Head was also charged in a separate criminal complaint with allegedly underreporting or failing to report his income on his state income taxes over three years.

“These cases allege neglect, abuse, and deceit by a person who was in a position of trust and responsibility. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is working to get justice for the vulnerable Wisconsinites who were the victims of the serious crimes alleged,” said Attorney General Kaul.

According to the criminal complaints, in the summer of 2018, workers from Brown County Adult Protective Services (APS) received a report that a resident of one of the homes went to a community service group with feces on his hat. Subsequently, APS workers made an unannounced visit and discovered that all the residents from both of Head’s adult family homes were living together in one home in excess of the legal limit for occupancy for a licensed adult family home.

Further investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the aforementioned resident was often locked in his bedroom and had to use a bucket as a toilet. The investigation also exposed that Head allegedly submitted false records to the Department of Health Services (DHS) to make it seem as though Head was adequately training his employees to provide care to vulnerable adults. Two of Head’s former employees denied signing the records for several of the supposed trainings.

An investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation uncovered that Head allegedly filed fraudulent income tax returns for 2016 and 2017. Head also failed to file an income tax return in 2018. Based on the income that Head received as the owner of two adult family homes over that time, he failed to report over $600,000 in income on his taxes.

As in any criminal proceeding, Head is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Filipa from the DOJ Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit. DOJ is providing victim services.