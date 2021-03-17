BenzForce Developed New Adaptor to Easily Install Intercoolers for the Mercedes-Benz om617 Engine
Adaptor solves installation difficulties and preserves the engine's factory stateSPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenzForce, a provider and developer of performance products for Mercedes-Benz parts, has developed a manifold adaptor to decrease the challenges of installing intercoolers. The om617 Intake Manifold Adaptor is easy to install.
The om617 is a turbo-diesel automobile engine from Mercedes-Benz used in the 70s and 80s that is considered one of the most reliable engines ever produced. Today, it is a popular choice of engine to use in other vehicles to repurpose the engines for life beyond its original Mercedes.
The HE221 is one of several modern turbochargers from Holset, a Cummins subsidiary, that BenzForce offers for the Mercedes om617 engine. The original Mercedes design had the compressed air from the turbocharger run directly into the intake manifold. This was effective and cost-effective to manufacture at the time, but it is not a good design from an efficiency and performance perspective. When more power is produced in these engines, exhaust gas temperature (EGTs) can rise to threaten the engine's health.
Modifying an intake manifold to accommodate an intercooler is not an easy task. Intercoolers are always recommended in performance turbocharger applications because of the increased exhaust gas temperature. Using an intercooler between the turbocharger and the intake manifold decreases the compressed air temperature, lowers exhaust temperatures, and increases engine efficiency.
"Our new innovative adapter allows customers to route the air through an intercooler without cutting and welding their engine's intake manifold. This saves time, money and preserves the original Mercedes intake manifold should the customer wish to revert and restore their engine to a factory state in the future," said Rodney McCabe, owner of BenzForce.
The BenzForce adaptor easily slips inside the intake. When tightened down, a specially designed ring expands inside the assembly to create an incredibly tight grip. The adaptor can then be used to secure a 2.5” intercooler tube coupler to the intake manifold. The BenzForce adaptor also ensures that no boost is lost from the turbo. The adaptor incorporates an o-ring similar to the original coupler and includes a secondary seal inside the assembly to prevent boost from escaping through the threads.
"Installing a modern turbocharger on the om617 engine has always been a problem. With this adapter, we have finally solved that problem," McCabe said.
For more information, visit benzforce.com
Mercedes om617 Intake Adapter for Intercoolers