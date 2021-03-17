First beauty salon in Europe to offer crypto payments
Pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co at the Salzburg Beauty Institute the most beautiful!
Payment with cryptocoins was the next logical, future-oriented step in our digitalisation offensive.”SALZBURG, AUSTRIA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowadays, we live in an age defined by digitalisation and online commerce, which boomed last year in particular due to the Corona pandemic. So it is not out of place to take new paths towards progress - not even at the Salzburg cosmetic studio "the most beautiful", which now also offers its customers payments with various cryptocurrencies.
— Antonia Gornicec, management of the most beautiful.
At the most beautiful, customers are pampered with all the arts of beauty under the management of Antonia Gornicec at Neutorstraße 48. The beauty institute offers a variety of popular beauty treatments from classic manicures to microneedling and hyaluron treatments. Make-up for special occasions, laser hair removal and hair styling are also on the beauty studio's programme. In addition, the renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr. Carlo Hasenöhrl houses an office in the studio, where he e.g. performs cosmetic procedures with Botox and hyaluron.
Founded in 2019, the most beautiful has already become one of the most digitalized cosmetic studios in Europe. As it grows, plans were made to take another step towards innovation by introducing new and secure payment methods.
In order to satisfy the great demand of users, to offer even more advantages and to be on the cutting edge, from now on the possibility is offered to pay for all services with a new payment method. This means: As an alternative to payments with cash, credit and debit cards, customers now have the option of paying for their beauty treatment with various cryptocurrencies. Whether Bitcoin, Ethereum or other numerous altcoins - at the most beautiful not only the pampering treatment is individually adapted to the customer, but also the method of payment.
Easy & fast crypto payment:
At the moment of payment with, for example, Bitcoin or Ethereum, the price is converted at the current rate of the cryptocurrency and the amount is booked from the account in euros. This works in the same way as a payment in foreign currency with a credit card.
The payment can be made easily via the website www.themostbeautiful.at or with the self- programmed app, which is available in every app and play store.
In times of the crypto boom, the Salzburg cosmetic studio gives its clientele the opportunity to pay with a wide variety of cryptocurrencies in addition to conventional methods of payment such as cash or ATM card.
"Payment with cryptocoins was the next logical, future-oriented step in our digitalisation offensive." - Antonia Gornicec, management of the most beautiful.
Diana Sheihani
thesocialist.rocks
+43 660 5634449
diana@thesocialist.rocks
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn