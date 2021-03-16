Senate PassesBipartisan Bills To Support Strengthen Colorado Schools

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate approved two pieces of bipartisan legislation to strengthen and support Colorado schools. One bill aims to reduce the standardized testing burden on students and teachers this year, while the other addresses the administrator shortages in Colorado's education system.

HB21-1161 would direct the Colorado Department of Education to ask the federal government to waive the many required standardized tests for Colorado students in 2021. Instead, schools would administer abbreviated testing to students – ensuring districts still have access to valuable assessment information while maintaining critical learning time.

“Students and teachers have already endured more than their share of difficulties in the last 12 months, and we don’t need to add unnecessary burdens to them as they continue to recover,” said Senator Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada. “This bill will reduce the number of standardized assessments given this spring, offer maximum flexibility to districts administering the tests, and still meet the federal testing requirements.”

SB21-058 will combat school administrator shortages by authorizing public school districts, charter schools, non-profits, and other educational organizations to create alternative principal programs to streamline and bolster the pipeline for educators to become certified principals.

“In many cases, a quality education emanates from the top down," said Senator Story, D-Golden. "We must attract and maintain quality educators to teach our kids, but we must also work to ensure we have principals and school administrators that foster open, effective, and inclusive learning environments for our teachers and students."

Both bills now move to the House for consideration. To track their progress, visit the Colorado General Assembly’s website.